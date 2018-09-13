The young Southern Resident orca that teams of experts have spent weeks trying to keep from dying hasn't been seen in days and could be dead.

Ken Balcomb, the founding director of the Center for Whale Research, tells The Seattle Times that he believes J50 or "Scarlet" is dead.

J50 has not been spotted with her pod or mother, J16, for "several days," according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Michael Milstein.

Teams were on the water Wednesday. They are expanding the search today, according to Milstein. The West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network has been alerted, and airlines flying in and out of the San Juan Island are "on the lookout," according to Milstein.

Just yesterday, a panel of experts explained their plans to capture the 3-year-old orca if she went missing for unusual period of time. The orca is known to stray from her pod. She went missing for several days earlier this year, but eventually returned to her pod.

Southern Resident killer whales are facing several challenges, including a lack of prey, pollution, and boat noise. The Southern Resident population dwindled from 98 in 1995 to 75 in mid-June. The survival of J50 is critical to, with the number of orcas able to reproduce declining.

J50 has a condition known as "peanut head," which signals severe weight loss. Nobody can say exactly what is wrong with her, but the majority of whales seen with this condition do not survive.

If J50 is dead, it would be the second known death within the local orca population in only a few months. Earlier in the summer, A 20-year-old whale known as J35 carried her dead calf for weeks. That was around the same time attention was turned to J50.

