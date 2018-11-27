After a nice break from the heavy rain we experienced at the beginning of the week, another weather system is expected to bring scattered showers to Puget Sound Friday and Saturday.

Friday will start with light scattered showers around South Puget Sound early in the day, with light widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The snow level will drop to around 2,500 feet by Friday, and closer to 2,000 feet over the weekend. But there won't be much moisture in the air for snow accumulation.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a few showers.

A large ridge of high pressure is expected to build along the coast putting Washington into a cooler, but dry weather pattern ending any showers and clearing skies on Saturday.

Sunday will bring some sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The colder temperatures will allow ski resorts with snow guns to make their own snow. That will help get the lifts operating.

