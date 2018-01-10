Work starting Monday night kicks off an effort to improve travel times for buses along I-5.

Crews contracted by the state will close the southbound I-5 HOV lane between the Lynnwood Transit Center and the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Stations. The HOV lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Oct. 3.

This is just the beginning of the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

The project, which will add a 1.5-mile stretch of shoulder lane between the Lynnwood Transit Center and Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, is the first under a new program to reduce travel times on buses when the freeway is congested. The program is funded by the state and Sound Transit 3 measure that voters approved in 2016.

In the coming weeks, crews will reinforce catch basins, restripe the shoulder lane and install equipment to track how often buses use the lane.

The shoulder lane will open to transit for use shortly after work is complete. Shoulder lane driving will be open to buses during the weekday morning commute, when traffic in the adjacent HOV lane is moving substantially slower than the post speed limit of 60 mph, and when a bus driver believes it will save time over the HOV lane.

A feasibility study of other possible locations for limited shoulder driving will be done in 2019.

Community Transit and Sound Transit buses already use the shoulder lane on southbound I-405 during the morning commute. Adding shoulder driving to I-5 comes at a time when traffic engineers try to keep travel times from getting worse than they already are as the region's population continues to grow.

According to the state's Corridor Capacity Report, the average morning commute between Everett and Seattle increased by five minutes in two years. Drivers can now expect to spend just under an hour in traffic during the weekdays.

