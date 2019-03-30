The latest effort to solve global restrictions on recycling could result in fines for Shoreline residents who fail to sort and clean their plastics properly.

On Monday, the Shoreline City Council is expected to vote on an amendment that modifies the city's 10-year contract with Recology. The amendment focuses on a couple of initiatives that aim to reduce the amount of contaminated recyclable materials the city hopes to export.

Shortly after the city approved its contract with Recology in 2017, China implemented a sharp ban on imports of most recyclable materials. According to Shoreline, China demanded that imported recyclable materials have contamination levels less than 1/2 percent, a drop from the 10 percent requirement that the country had historically accepted for years.

Plastic started piling up as recycling collectors worked to find solutions. The Washington State Recycling Association said companies had to add staff so they can more thoroughly sort items. Recycling companies and cities began working together to educate consumers about the process of recycling so that they can understand the importance of proper sorting.

Under the new plan proposed in Shoreline, Recology will institute an audit system designed to educate Shoreline residents on proper recycling practices. The so-called Inspection and Tagging program would send Recology employees to inspect recycling containers approximately twice a year and leave a marker indicating the effectiveness of the customer's sorting.

The first two failed audits will result in additional education outreach. A third strike, under the plan, would result in monetary fees.

Single-family recyclers that fail the audit program would be subject to a $20 contamination fee under the proposal. Multi-family and commercial recyclers would be charged $25 per cubic yard.

Recology shared results with the city supporting its effectiveness in running such a program. According to Recology, 100 percent of participating customers lowered their levels of contamination, by an average of 36 percent. 14 multi-family customers participated in the program.

To accomplish increased educational initiatives, and other added workforce at Recology facilities to continue sorting through contaminated recyclables, the amendment also proposes rate increases for customers. The rate hikes are projected to add $572,000 to Recology's educational efforts and incentive program, according to Shoreline. Here are the proposed increases:

$1.35/month for single family

$2.25/cubic yard multi-family

$2.25/cubic yard commercial

At a meeting earlier this month, Shoreline council members shared concerns about the state of recycling and agreed that immediate action must be taken to address the high levels of contamination. Most vocalized support for the monthly rate increase, but some council members disagreed on the potential effectiveness of the fees for poor recyclers. Councilmember Scully said at that meeting he would probably vote "no" to the contract amendment as it stands.

If approved by the council, changes to the contract would take effect on June 1, 2019.

