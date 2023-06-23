Shoreline resident celebrates her 103rd birthday

Colette Laico celebrated her birthday with an Italian feast, a live band and an apple pie bake-off.

SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline resident celebrated a very special birthday on Friday.

Colette Laico turned 103! Aegis Living threw her a huge birthday celebration that featured an Italian feast and a live band.

She was surrounded by her friends and family and even got to judge an apple pie bake-off, which is her favorite dessert.

"She's healthy, not on medication and just enjoying life. She has always said the reason she made it to 103 is because she likes to be happy and eating Italian food," Colette's daughter Annette Laico said.

Colette is an artist and her handmade paper has been featured in The New York Times and on the Today Show.

Happy birthday, Colette!