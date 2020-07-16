Deputies investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shoreline

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Shoreline.
The sheriff’s office reported the shooting on the 500 block of N 175 ST just before 7 a.m. Thursday. The suspect died at the scene.
All deputies are OK.
King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ryan Abbott said the officer-involved shooting is related to a stabbing that happened in the area earlier in the morning.
The Shoreline Fire Department tweeted that a 50-year-old man was stabbed around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of N 175th St. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.
The fire department said the suspect in the stabbing is not at large.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.