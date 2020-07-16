Deputies investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shoreline

The King County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Shoreline.

The sheriff’s office reported the shooting on the 500 block of N 175 ST just before 7 a.m. Thursday. The suspect died at the scene.

All deputies are OK.

King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ryan Abbott said the officer-involved shooting is related to a stabbing that happened in the area earlier in the morning.

The Shoreline Fire Department tweeted that a 50-year-old man was stabbed around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of N 175th St. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.

The fire department said the suspect in the stabbing is not at large.

