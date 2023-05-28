Shoreline church cross replaced after theft

"It will be in the space where you can see it and it's also safer, it's a lot harder to steal it from in here than it is from up there apparently," said Reverend David Marshall of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, in Shoreline.



A moment of levity, after nearly three years of heartbreak. "It felt like there was an empty spot in my heart, that cross was so much a part of our identity and who we are, who we had been and who we are becoming even," said Rev. Marshall.



Rev. Marshall reflected on when thieves stole the church's cross off its roof back in July 2020. The stolen cross was donated to the church back in 2003, by a family within the congregation.



"There was love and loss, expressed in the giving of that cross,” said Rev. Marshall. “They gave that cross in memory of children who have died and there was so much love present in that gift."



He said with insurance and generous donations from the community, the church was able to work with the original artist of the cross to remake a new five-foot tall, three-and-a-half-foot wide cross, in honor of the church's namesake. "Our hope is that this will continue to inspire us and be a symbol of our desire to make a difference in the world," said Rev. Marshall.



Although the thieves were never caught, Rev. Marshall is ready to move on from the past. “You are forgiven, and I hope that you won't do something like that again, so God bless you and I'm sorry that you did that, and we're delighted to have the replacement."