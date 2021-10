A Safeway was evacuated near Aurora Avenue North Wednesday afternoon.

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office investigated a suspicious device near Aurora Avenue in Shoreline Wednesday afternoon.

Businesses near the 15500 block of Aurora Avenue were evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."

Police appear to have located the device at a nearby Safeway.

Bomb technicians were called to investigate.

The device was reported shortly after 3 p.m.