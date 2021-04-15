4 King County deputies injured rescuing residents from apartment fire

Four King County deputies were hospitalized with smoke inhalation after rescuing residents of a Shoreline apartment building that caught fire.

SHORELINE, Wash. — Four King County Sheriff’s Office deputies were taken to the hospital after rushing into a burning apartment complex in Shoreline to rescue residents trapped inside.

The 2-alarm fire started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Linden Highlands Apartments, located on the 17500 block of Linden Avenue North. The apartment complex is across the street from Shorewood High School.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was the first agency to respond, and deputies ran inside the burning building to help anyone trapped inside. Deputies also rescued one cat.

“We applaud them for their great work,” said Sgt. Tim Meyer, with the King County Sheriff’s Office. “Really the heroism. They were able to go through, help evacuate the buildings and get community members rescued."

Four deputies were taken to Harborview Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation. At least one of the deputies has been released from the hospital.

Some residents living in the apartment complex reported having minor injuries.

The Shoreline Fire Department said approximately 45 people living in the complex have been displaced by the fire.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the blaze, including Northshore, Shoreline, Seattle, Bellevue, Woodinville, Snohomish County and Bothell fire departments.