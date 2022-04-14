Nearly 1-in-5 shots fired calls in Seattle last year were at or near homeless encampments, data shows

The city says this is the first time ever that data has shown a direct correlation between homeless encampments and the public's safety.

SEATTLE — Seattle shared some new data Thursday showing not only how dangerous homeless encampments can be for their residents but also the toll they can have on emergency services.

According to 2021 data, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to 113 shooting or shots fired calls at or near an encampment. That’s 18% of the total 612 calls over the course of the year.

It was a 6% increase from 2020, when 51 of SPD’s 437 shooting or shots fired calls were at or near an encampment.

Many of these shootings over the two years have been centralized around the downtown area, with the International District recording the most at 23 shootings in 2021 and nine shootings in 2020.

Each year, five of those calls resulted in at least one death.

City officials say the data reveals, for the first time, a direct link between public safety and homeless encampments.

Additionally, fires at encampments have continued to skyrocket over the last two years, adding more pressure to the city’s resources.

In 2020, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to 854 encampment fires, but that number increased in 2021 by nearly 600 to 1,446 fires.

The increase in fires and the strain on SFD have continued into 2022. From Jan. 1 to April 10 this year, SFD has responded to 478 encampment fires, at least one of which was at a camp across the Fourth Avenue from City Hall.

Meanwhile, during the same timeframe in 2021, SFD responded to 327 encampment fires. In 2020, SFD responded to just 168.

The new data comes as SFD received a Protection Class 1 rating from the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau, the highest rating the bureau offers.

SFD is the first and only fire department to receive the rating in the state. It signifies just how efficiently SFD serves the city and marks the department as one of roughly 460 fire districts nationwide with this high of a rating.