SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle.

A 55-year-old man was reportedly found with two gunshot wounds. He was found on a stairwell inside an entrance to the Westlake Center. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday near the Westlake Center.

Officers and K9 units are searching the area and investigating the circumstances on the shooting.

The Seattle Center Monorail is currently out of service due to safety concerns near Westlake Center.

This is a developing story.