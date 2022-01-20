Man shot with crossbow in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

The victim is in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital.

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition after being shot with a crossbow in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Bellevue Place E., with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) first tweeted about the incident around 12:45 p.m.

Man injured by a crossbow bolt in the 800 block of Bellevue Pl E. Officers are still gathering info at the scene. More info as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 20, 2022

Officers were still gathering information at the scene as of 12:50 p.m.

However, medics with the Seattle Fire Department confirmed they treated an approximately 30-year-old male at the scene and took him to a hospital.

SPD gave no details regarding the suspect.