Watch live: Search for suspect continues after 3 people shot near UDC, several schools, apartments sheltering in place

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for a shooting near the campus of the University of District of Columbia (UDC) in Northwest, D.C. where at least three people are injured.
One man, a woman and a juvenile girl were shot near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street NW at 3:20 p.m., according to MPD Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment and the two adults are in stable but critical condition, while the juvenile has minor injuries, Emerman said. Several schools, businesses and apartment buildings in the area have been evacuated, or are being asked to shelter in place for safety.
Emerman said currently the police do not have any suspects at the time.
"We are continuing to search the area, and we have it locked down as we are looking for any suspect or suspects," Emerman said. "We do not have a motive at this time, and we do not know the full details of what took place."
Emerman said several individuals who were running from the scene were detained to determine if they were suspects or witnesses, early in the response, but those questioned have been cleared.
"We do not have any description at this time that I can put out," Emerman said.
Emerman added that no officers have been injured.
Law enforcement from multiples agencies are actively canvassing and searching apartment buildings in the area and all those in the area are asked to shelter in place. Parents of students at locked-down schools were asked not to come to the schools.
"We are in several buildings right now, conducting sweeps," Emerman said. "As soon as it’s safe we’ll notify parents of a reunification center to reunite children with parents."
Witnesses at the scene described seeing people running around, hiding under cars and multiple parents said they were coming to pick up their children from the nearby Edmund Burke School. Edmund Burke is a private co-ed school for sixth-12th graders.
A Howard Law School student, who did not want to give her name, said she was on a study break when she heard multiple rounds of gunshots.
"It was an entire standstill, everybody stopped their cars," she said. "We were bumper to bumper. We didn't know what to do ... Then we heard another round go off, at least 20 shots. We started to go down Van Ness and all the cars stopped again, and we heard another round go off. We didn't know how close the bullets were so we just stopped right there."
The student said she saw adults and children running in the area.
The Sheridan School, another private school nearby for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, sent a letter to families Friday afternoon notifying them of the shooting.
"We have received word that there is currently a situation at an apartment building in Van Ness and Connecticut involving an active shooter," the letter said. "Everyone who is at Sheridan is safe and currently inside the building. We have spoken with MPD and they indicated we are not in danger."
The U.S. park police, Secret Service, FBI, ATF and UDC Police are all assisting with the investigation and search for persons involved in the shooting.
“The FBI Washington Field Office is providing assistance to the DC Metropolitan Police Department in response to shootings in the 4100 block of Connecticut Ave., NW," the FBI said in a statement. "The situation is ongoing and the FBI will provide appropriate personnel and resources, as requested and needed.”
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom.
