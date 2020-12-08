Suspect at large after shooting and crash at Puyallup McDonald's

Puyallup police are searching for a suspect after a crash and shooting late Tuesday night.
Police are investigating a shooting at the downtown McDonald's on 2nd Street NE. Officers are "still trying to determine what exactly happened as two cars also smashed into each other and one crashed into the McDonalds," according to police.
It's unclear what led up to the crash or shooting, or which happened first. Police have not said if anyone is injured
The bypass near the Puyallup McDonald's is closed while police investigate.
KING 5 has a crew on the way. Check back for developments.