KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot Tuesday night has been identified as Ryan Thompson, 42.

“Our community has a very heavy heart today, and last night we lost one of our finest,” said Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana.

Thompson was killed while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who fled from a traffic stop. The suspect was also killed.

A Walla Walla native, Thompson graduated from Central Washington University.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in the line of duty March 19, 2019.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

He started his career as a reserve deputy in 2004, according to Dana. He also worked as a corrections officer and a Central Washington University police officer. He returned to the sheriff’s office full-time in December 2013.

Thompson leaves a wife and three children.

Fellow officers held a short procession and saluted Thompson on Wednesday morning as his body was escorted from Kittitas Valley Hospital.

This is the first time a Kittitas County deputy has been killed in the line of duty in over 60 years, according to Dana. It's been 92 years since the county experienced a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Kittitas police officer Benito Chavez, 22, was injured in the shooting and is in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Chavez is in surgery after a bullet shattered his femur, according to Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor.

Chavez was sworn in in July and graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy in January.

“He’s a respected officer,” said Taylor.

The Kittitas Police Department is a small agency with just three officers: Taylor, Chavez, and a soon-to-be third officer. Taylor said the department often relies on the sheriff's office, Ellensburg police, and Washington State Patrol to assist with day-to-day operations.

Agencies across Washington shared condolences for Thompson's family Wednesday, including Washington State Patrol and multiple police departments and sheriff’s offices.

Trooper Rick Johnson told KING 5 that an officer killed in the line of duty, no matter where it is, has an impact on other law enforcement agencies.

"The community should be outraged," he said, adding that this "reminds us all it's a dangerous job."

Trooper Johnson was outside Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he and others were showing their support for Chavez and his family.

"We'll do anything they need us to do," he said.

