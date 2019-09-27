EVERETT, Wash — Snohomish County sheriff deputies are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Thursday evening.

A 14-year-old girl was walking in the 13100 block of 4th Ave. W. in Everett when a man tried to grab her, officials said.

The man was in a white van with cardboard on the windows, according to the sheriff's office.

The teenager hit the man to get away and ran to a nearby business.

The man is described as a white male, wearing a blue uniform. He had a large scar on his right cheek, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the man was last seen going southbound on Ash Way.

If you have any information, contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.