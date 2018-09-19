Shelton police are increasing their presence at schools Tuesday morning following two attempted abductions Monday afternoon.

Two separate attempted abductions were reported Monday by girls walking after school, according to a Shelton Police Dept. press release.

A 12-year-old girl was walking home from school in the 2000 block of King Street around 4 p.m. when a male suspect approached in a vehicle, telling her to get in the car or he would "hurt" her, police said. The girl ran to a neighbor's house and called police.

Police say the vehicle was described as a light brown SUV, similar to a Chevy Tahoe, and the driver was a white male wearing an orange hat.

During the investigation, police got a call about a second attempted abduction involving an 8-year-old girl, also in Shelton.

The second girl was approached by a vehicle on K Street about 40 minutes after the first incident. The driver, described to police as a white or Hispanic male, was driving a light blue, Jeep-type vehicle. Police say the suspect reportedly drove up to the girl and asked her to come with him. That's when she ran home and called police.

The man is described as wearing a long sleeve, white and blue plaid shirt, wearing glasses and had brown hear.

It's not clear if the two attempts are connected. Police are reminding children to "walk with partners when at all possible."

