Shelton goes beyond Washington coronavirus orders and closes some recreational activities

Mayor Kevin Dorcy has ordered stricter measures in Shelton than Gov. Inslee issued for other Phase 3 counties in Washington.

SHELTON, Wash — Krista Lisk found a surprise when she took her 3-year-old daughter Fayth to the Kneeland Park Monday morning.

The playground was surrounded in yellow caution tape, closed by order of the city.

“I don’t really understand why at this point,” said Lisk.

Shelton Mayor Kevin Dorcy said the city decided to close the Kneeland playground, the playground at Callahan Park, and all recreational softball leagues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know it’s inconvenient,” said Dorcy. “But I truly want to see them (children) back in school this year and keep this economy open.”

Shelton's order went beyond what Governor Jay Inslee called for Monday, a prohibition on all gatherings of more than ten people in Phase 3 counties.

The prior limit had been 50.

Inslee said he could call for reopening rollbacks if the state’s record number of coronavirus cases does not slow down. On Monday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 797 new cases.

Dorcy said he thought taking steps to discourage public exposure would help.