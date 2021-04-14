Manufacturing facility burned in massive fire at Port of Shelton

The three-alarm fire at the Port of Shelton burned a manufacturing facility Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

SHELTON, Wash — A manufacturing facility was engulfed in flames during a fire at the Port of Shelton on Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the commercial fire at 9:14 p.m. and took a defensive attack, according to Mason County Fire District 11.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting out through the roof of the building. Firefighters contained the fire to the initial building and protected surrounding structures, according to the fire district.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.