Older dogs in animal shelters are often overshadowed by the younger pups up for adoption. The Everett Animal Shelter wants to give senior dogs under its care new chances with a program it recently rolled out.

"This is not their retirement home, and it was never meant to be their retirement home," said shelter volunteer Elizabeth Woche.

Woche helped spearhead the shelter's new senior dog foster program. The goal is to get senior dogs out of the active shelters and into homes where they can enjoy quiet and relaxation.

"We try to do our best here, but it's not a home environment. They don't have a couch or a lap to sit on all day. So we're really looking forward to this," said shelter manager Glynis Frederiksen.

The foster families would be the in-between homes as the dogs wait to be matched with their forever families.

According to Woche though, you may just end up with a new family member. Woche currently has four senior dogs of her own.

"They really have made me less stressed because they've been through so much and they're okay. They start over with a smile on their face. That's what I love about senior dogs - their ability to move on and leave the past behind."

If you are interested in fostering a senior dog, you can contact the Everett Animal Shelter at 425-257-6000 or visit the Everett Animal Shelter Facebook page.

© 2018 KING