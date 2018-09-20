Shellfish harvesting has been closed on the eastern shoreline of Kitsap County, from Point No Point in Hansville to Restoration Point on Bainbridge Island, after testing found high levels of the toxin paralytic shellfish poison, Kitsap Public Health announced Wednesday.

Samples for this closure were collected on Monday and showed PSP concentrations of 172 micrograms of toxin per 100 grams of shellfish tissues, the health district said. Shellfish harvesting is closed when PSP toxin levels meet or exceed 80 micrograms per 100 grams of tissue, it noted.

RELATED: 66 tons of ground beef recalled

The closure affects recreational shellfish harvesting for all species of clams, oysters and mussels. Shrimp and crab are not included in this closure, but crabs should be cleaned before cooking, and “crab butter” should be discarded. Shellfish harvested commercially that are available in stores and restaurants are tested for toxins before distribution and are safe to eat.

Warning signs have been posted at public beaches alerting people not to collect shellfish from the closed areas.

PSP can be deadly, and local health agencies regularly test shellfish at 12 locations throughout the county.

Early symptoms of the toxin include tingling of the lips and tongue, which may begin within minutes of eating toxic shellfish or may take an hour or two to develop.

"Symptoms may progress to tingling of fingers and toes and then loss of control of arms and legs, followed by difficulty in breathing," the health district said. "Some people feel nauseous or experience a sense of floating. If a person consumes enough toxin, muscles of the chest and abdomen become paralyzed, including muscles used for breathing, and the victim can suffocate. Death from PSP has occurred in less than 30 minutes."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved