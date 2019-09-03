POULSBO, Wash. — Four Level 3 sex offenders in an outpatient treatment program are living in a house in a rural neighborhood near Poulsbo. They are transitioning from total confinement at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island.

The house is in the 17300 block of Viking Way NW, not far from where Becky Hoyt lives.

"I now have fear about where I live, and I use to not," Hoyt said.

Hoyt and some of her neighbors have been speaking out, telling Kitsap County that the house is across the street from where a school bus picks up kids.

Pamela Benson, who also lives nearby, says the public was not properly notified about the men living in the house.

"Late last November, I saw a posting from a neighbor on the neighborhood app," said Benson.

"The people that are living in the Poulsbo house off of Viking Way are all sexually violent predators," said Hoyt.

The men have served time in prison for the criminal offenses they committed.

"Then the state of Washington intervened and said they were too dangerous to be at large in the community. Then they were civilly committed and sent to McNeil Island for custody, and now they are out on a less restrictive alternative placement," said Hoyt.

A less restrictive alternative is known as an LRA.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has contracted with the private company Westsound Support Services, LLC to run the home. The four men who reside there wear GPS devices, and they are monitored around the clock. If they leave the house, a chaperone goes with them.

On Tuesday, the private company was sent a letter from Jim Bolger, Interim Director of Kitsap County's Department of Community Development. It states the way the property is being used is in violation of the county zoning code, and the company must cease use of the property as an LRA with enhanced services.

Westsound Support Services said they could not comment on the letter at this time. DSHS says they are aware of the letter and are reviewing it.

"It's a step in the right direction," said Hoyt. "We don't know. We can’t anticipate what the other side is going to do, whether or not they are going to comply or appeal to the county's decision."

Westsound Support Services has until March 19 to appeal.

"We are pushing for state-run facilities," said Hoyt.

“An interim step is to put them in commercial zones, in nonresidential zones, away from families, away from children,” Benson added.

Benson and Hoyt formed Washington State for Public Safety. Their group is working toward new laws because they say what's happening in their neighborhood is also happening in other communities across the state.