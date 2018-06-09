A malfunctioning ride at the Washington State Fair was a reminder that fun is fleeting.

There were no injuries after 19 people became stranded on the “El Nino” ride on Monday. But that isn’t always the case.

RELATED: Worried about rides? Follow this checklist

Five people have been injured in three separate incidents on amusement rides in Washington state so far this year, according to the Department of Labor & Industries.

On April 11, a 10-year-old girl was injured going down an inflatable slide attached to a “Combo Bounce Castle” when she bounced over a 5-foot wall. She suffered a hairline fracture in her left arm.

While buckling her children into the “Safari Jeep” ride at Wild Waves on Aug. 4, a woman’s foot was run over when the ride suddenly started. She received first aid but declined emergency room care.

Three children were injured when a car they were riding in on the “Tilt-a-Whirl” at the Kitsap County Fair malfunctioned on Aug. 26. The car detached from its bearing, collided with a railing, and was hit by another car before the ride shut down.

Since 2014, at least three people have reported being injured on amusement rides at various events in Washington state each year.

Rides are inspected annually. L&I certifies third-party companies to inspect and approve rides. Each ride should have a permit decal visible by the public. If a company receives a letter to cease operations of a ride, it must demonstrate proper repairs have been made and apply for a new permit.

© 2018 KING