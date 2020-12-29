Cause 'undetermined' after Seven Gables Theatre fire in Seattle's University District

The Seattle Fire Department said that investigators ruled the cause as undetermined because they were unable to enter the abandoned building safely.

The cause of the Christmas Eve fire that destroyed the historic building that housed the Seven Gables Theatre will remain undetermined, but Seattle Police investigators say there is no evidence of criminal activity.

The Seattle Fire Department reported that its investigators were unable to enter the building to find the cause of the fire due to concerns over the building's poor structural integrity. The former movie theater had been empty for several years.

The Seven Gables Theatre, located at 911 NE 50th Street, closed in 2017 along with the Guild 45th.

It had been built in 1925 as an American Legion dance hall, according to the Pacific Coast Architecture Database. In 1976, the building was converted into a moviehouse.

The building was declared a city landmark in 2017.