The youngest patients at the Madigan Army Medical Center finally had a hospital appointment to look forward to Friday morning.

Sesame Street cast members paid a visit to the military hospital on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Muppet fairy "Abby Cadabby" and "Nina" sang and danced for patients and later toured the hospital’s pediatric and newborn units.

Katy and Fernando Aguirre's son Ethan is a regular patient at Madigan. He has spina bifida, which has paralyzed him from the chest down and prevents him from talking.

Ethan didn’t need to say anything to show his approval following the half-hour show and hug from Abby Cadabby.

He was all smiles and flashed a "thumbs-up."

Fernando Aguirre said after having so many traumatic visits to the hospital, Ethan now has a nice memory at Madigan.

"Things like this help him and other patients be more open to come in here," said Aguirre.

Sesame Street cast members are traveling the country to celebrate the educational television show’s 50th year on TV.

Friday’s visit was the cast's first to a hospital and first time they’ve visited a military base.

“We’re so honored the military families are so strong and invited us to be part of their family,” said Abby Caddaby puppeteer Leslie Carrera-Rudolph.

On Saturday, additional Sesame Street cast members are scheduled to be honored by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

They will be performing at Lincoln Park on Saturday.