Ferry service suspended after vessel runs aground near San Juan Island

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Chelan ferry, which services the San Juan Islands, is out of service after running aground on Sunday night.

There is no inter-island service until the vessel is moved from Friday Harbor for repairs, according to WSF. The agency also said there is no estimated time of repair.

At approximately 9 p.m. Aug. 20, the Chelan left Orcas Island traveling to Friday Harbor. The ferry struck the shoreline or another stationary object, according to WSF. Four passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

The Chelan returned to Orcas Island for an initial assessment and was then moved to Friday Harbor. Because of its location at Friday Harbor, a spare vessel cannot be brought up to Friday Harbor until the Chelan is cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard to move, according to WSF.

The U.S. Coast Guard and WSF divers are assessing the ferry for damage. This issue impacts the Anacortes and San Juan Island routes.

In April, another Washington state ferry ran aground near Bainbridge Island with 596 passengers and 15 crew members on board, according to WSF.