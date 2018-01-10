Both directions of Interstate 5 closed early Monday morning for a serious collision in Tacoma.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) worked overnight to try and clear debris and reopen all lanes by Monday morning's rush hour.

The crash occurred around on I-5 near State Route 16. Crews rerouted traffic through collector-distributor lanes.

A semi-truck traveling southbound crashed into median barriers just before midnight, pushing the barriers into the northbound lanes. The truck spilled an unknown amount of diesel onto the roadway.

Washington State Patrol said the barrier pushed into the northbound lanes caused a chain reaction collision between at least four cars.

An investigation into the cause of the semi's crash is ongoing.

NB I-5 is backing up near 72nd. This was an extensive incident through the night, but will continue to impact am commuters. Give yourself plenty of time. pic.twitter.com/1WUM65uyBy — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 1, 2018

