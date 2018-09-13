Families of children with special needs are organizing a unique protest for students with sensory issues in support of teachers who are on strike in Tacoma.

“Learning to self-advocate is one of the most important things we can teach our kids regardless if they have special kids. Any kid needs to learn how to stand up for themselves,” said Emily Pico, one of the parent organizers of the protest.

Pico has three kids, two of whom are Tacoma Public School kids with special needs. She says the strike isn’t just about classroom teachers.

“We’re talking about the counselors, the occupational therapists, the speech therapists, the audiologists,” said Pico. “Kids who access their education through an IEP, they need those services in order to be able to complete their work of going to school but to be able to complete their work of daily living.”

Also see | Tacoma teachers union, district battle over new contract offer

For her three kids, Pico wants to them to understand what it means to stand up for themselves when they haven’t been able to fully participate on the picket lines during the strike.

“One of the ways the community supports them is by honking their horn. And for kids who are a little sensitive or a lot sensitive with a sensory processing disorder, those things can be caustic for their system,” Pico said. “The event is going to be indoors and instead of going out to the picket lines the kids are going to have an opportunity to draw pictures or write letters to teachers who are out on the picket lines, or to write letters to the administration team telling that says they miss their teachers and why their teachers deserve a fair contract.”

“It’s incredible to see your kids see the difference between right and wrong and to be able to see that standing beside the teachers is the right thing,” she said.

The sensory-friendly protest starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church of Tacoma, located at 621 Tacoma Ave South in Tacoma.

© 2018 KING