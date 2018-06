It's prom season in America — but Sunday night in Seattle was not your typical prom.

The guests at this senior prom are actually senior citizens. The dance was held at The Summit at First Hill, home to 150 seniors who average age is mid-80s.

Volunteers of all ages helped execute the event, with the theme "A Night in Paris." A group from Temple De Hirsch Sinai joined the seniors for an evening of music, dancing, and laughter.

