Seattle-area senior centers call for volunteers to help with increased demand for meal, grocery deliveries

It's been months since the coronavirus pandemic hit Washington state, but senior living centers are now faced with increasing demand for services.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, senior centers had to switch gears in order to make sure their members were staying safe.

Months later, they're now faced with increasing demand for services as many seniors still don't feel safe leaving their homes.

”Our seniors really don’t feel comfortable going out," said Dian Ferguson, executive director of the Central Area Senior Center in Seattle.

The center was hit hard by the pandemic.

”We are a center that unfortunately has experienced the deaths of people from COVID-19, we’ve probably had at least 10-12 of our members pass away,” said Ferguson.

Taking precautions seriously, Ferguson said the center's meal program and grocery delivery has become a saving grace, with as many as 200 meals handed out on any given day.

Ferguson said the community is urged to volunteer at local senior centers in order to keep these critical services going.

To find out how you can help the Central Area Senior Center keep its meal and grocery delivery going, click here.

On top of readjusting to meet the needs of its members, the center's budget took a hit.

Ferguson said, renting out its facility for events normally brings in close to $100,000 a year. Fees from event participation normally brings in close to $80,000 a year.

Ferguson said the Central Center Area Senior Center is fortunate because the county and the city has allowed for changes to program funds, but said there are many organizations that work with seniors that do not have that safety net.

“We do not believe that the concerns that the aging population is feeling will go away,” said Theresa LaCroix, director of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, which is also noticing similar trends.

LaCroix said on top of making necessary adjustments to the meal program, the center is looking ahead to flu season.

"The public will play a very large role in the welfare of senior centers,” said LaCroix.