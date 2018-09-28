A woman has accused a Washington state lawmaker of raping her 11 years ago, saying she was inspired to speak out following the televised allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Candace Faber said Republican state Sen. Joe Fain sexually assaulted her in 2007. Faber issued a statement saying she can "no longer remain silent" and made reference to Christine Blasey Ford.

Fain says he denies the claim and called for an investigation.

“I absolutely deny what Ms. Faber is accusing me of," Fain said. "Any allegation of this serious nature deserves to be heard and investigated for all parties involved. I invite and will cooperate with any inquiry. I ask everyone to show respect to Ms. Faber and to the process.”

Senator Ann Rivers (R-La Center) defended Fain, saying he is a "strong advocate for women."

“A serious allegation has been made against Senator Fain. He has denied it and wants the claim to be investigated. I’ve worked with Senator Fain for many years and know him to be not only a strong advocate for women and children but a man of principle, so I am not surprised by his request," Rivers wrote.

“How any investigation occurs obviously is up to the authorities in the relevant jurisdiction, but my fellow Republican senators and I agree that any allegation of this nature must be looked into as thoroughly as possible, no matter who is involved and no matter how many years have passed.

“We would hope people will allow any investigative process to be completed before drawing conclusions. Let’s get to the truth in a way that is respectful of all those involved.”

Ford told a Senate committee that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Faber chose to identify herself.

Faber has worked in the city of Seattle's information technology department.

