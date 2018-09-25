Washington Senator Maria Cantwell’s campaign said late Wednesday night it will now commit to a Debate Coalition event on October 8 after initially declining the Coalition's invites.

Cantwell's strategist Michael Meehan told KING 5 they would participate in the 12:30 p.m. debate at Pacific Lutheran University, provided there are no unexpected changes with the U.S. Senate schedule.

A vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could happen as early as Monday, October 1.

An open letter sent Tuesday morning detailed ongoing negotiations over the date and logistics of the televised debates originally scheduled for Saturday, October 6 and Tuesday, October 30.

“The Coalition proposed two debates for the Spokane debate to accommodate the fluidity of the U.S. Senate schedule,” reads the letter in part.

“Your campaign then wavered on your commitment to participate and provided no reply to the Coalition’s repeated requests for confirmation of participation,” the letter continues.

Last week, the Cantwell campaign proposed an alternative date of Monday, October 8, a federal holiday, citing unpredictability of the Senate schedule.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Given the complexities of organizing a live, televised event in collaboration with so many partners, we were initially reluctant to change the date and time on such short notice. However, we consulted our partners and, as a result, the Coalition agreed to October 8 within 24 hours,” explains the Debate Coalition in the letter.

Despite ongoing negotiations with Debate Coalition organizers on Monday, the Cantwell campaign said it’s looking for another local organization to host alternate debates.

"It's very disappointing," said Diane Douglas, executive director of the Seattle CityClub, who helped found the Debate Coalition in 201.

"We pursued this course of action--our letter to Senator Cantwell today in good faith and fully hoping, after having accommodated their requests and the vagaries of the Senate schedule, we could work with them."

The Debate Coalition says it's moving forward with hosting the debates, with or without Cantwell, urging her to reconsider.

"I will be there to debate in Tacoma, even if it’s to an empty chair," said Republican challenger Susan Hutchison in a message on Twitter Monday night.

"I think it's a terrible insult to the people of Pierce County, for starters, and the people of Washington state because, after 18 years, they deserve to hear from their own Senator," Hutchison told KING 5 on Tuesday.

The Cantwell campaign counters that it's still committed to two debates. In addition to the tentatively scheduled Debate Coalition on October 8, Cantwell's campaign says they're working on scheduling a second debate in Spokane.

Earlier in the day, the League of Women Voters (LWV) confirmed the Cantwell campaign contacted them to host one of the debates. The Hutchison campaign says the LWV has not yet contacted them with details.

"We have not been contacted," said Hutchison. "There is no reason for the League of Women Voters to do any debates. We already have a Debate Coalition whose job it is to set up the debates. This makes no sense. It’s not credible. It’s lacking in integrity. No candidate gets to set up his own her own debates. It just doesn’t work that way."

KING 5 and dozens of other media partners are part of the Washington Debate Coalition founded in 2016.

Full list of supporting partner organizations

The Coalition has hosted previous U.S. Senate debates, a gubernatorial debates, and a mayoral debate, since launching.

© 2018 KING