Washington Senator Maria Cantwell’s campaign has declined to participate in two upcoming debates hosted by the Washington State Debate Coalition.

A new open letter sent Tuesday morning details ongoing negotiations over the date and logistics of the televised debates originally scheduled for Saturday, October 6 and Tuesday, October 30.

“The Coalition proposed two debates for the Spokane debate to accommodate the fluidity of the U.S. Senate schedule,” reads the letter in part.

“Your campaign then wavered on your commitment to participate and provided no reply to the Coalition’s repeated requests for confirmation of participation,” continues the letter.

Last week, the Cantwell campaign proposed an alternative date of Monday, October 8, a federal holiday, citing unpredictability of the Senate schedule.

“Given the complexities of organizing a live, televised event in collaboration with so many partners, we were initially reluctant to change the date and time on such short notice. However, we consulted our partners and, as a result, the Coalition agreed to October 8 within 24 hours,” explains the Debate Coalition in the letter.

Despite ongoing negotiations with Debate Coalition organizers on Monday, the Cantwell campaign said it’s looking for another local organization to host alternate debates.

“We are committed to two debates with sponsors who understand the fluid nature of the situation of a GOP controlled Senate,” said Cantwell campaign strategist Michael Meehan. “Don’t mistake our campaign’s commitment to debates.”

The Cantwell campaign adds that it’s finalizing details for two debates in Spokane and Snohomish County in October before voting begins. The League of Women Voters confirmed it's been in talks with the Cantwell campaign to host one of the debates.

"With all the meltdown in D.C. and uncertainty around the Senate schedule and Supreme Court nomination process, the government shut down — a safer bet to schedule these debates is weekends in mid-October," Meehan added.

The Washington Debate Coalition, meanwhile, says it will honor its commitment of hosting the previously scheduled debates.

“We will have a podium waiting,” the letter ends.

KING 5 and dozens of other media partners are part of the Washington Debate Coalition founded in 2016.

The Coalition has hosted previous U.S. Senate debates, a gubernatorial debate, and a mayoral debate, since launching.

Cantwell would be the first and only candidate to decline participation in a Coalition debate, to date.

