FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — As measles cases continue to grow in Washington state, lawmakers in the other Washington are talking about ways to get more people vaccinated.

The D.C. discussion came on the same day as a clinic at Federal Way High School vaccinated dozens of adults and children.

Senator Patty Murray told a congressional panel, "Measles isn't the only disease that deserves our attention; amid slipping vaccination rates, diseases like the mumps, pertussis or whooping cough are also a concern.”

Traffic at the Federal Way clinic was steady with the health department getting about 60 people through in just the first few hours. The state legislature is considering making it tougher for people to opt out; possibly taking away personal or philosophical exemptions.

John Collins brought his grandson, who needed a pertussis shot, to the clinic. He said, "As soon as you go out in the public arena and you're affecting the community at large, you've got to take steps to make sure everybody's protected.”

Sen. Murray said it's not just about legislation, there needs to be more focus on spreading accurate information and promoting informed decisions.

Ethan Lindenberger, a high school senior from Ohio who defied his mother by getting vaccinated at age 18, told the committee that social media is part of the problem.

“For my mother, her love, affection, and care as a parent was used to push an agenda to create a false distress. And these sources, which spread misinformation, should be the primary concern of the American people,” Lindenberger said.

With more than 70 measles cases statewide, Murray said they've got to start fighting the virus with information. “These outbreaks are a clear sign we have to do more to address vaccine hesitancy and make sure parents have the facts they need to address the signs,” she said.

