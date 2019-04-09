Senator Patty Murray discussed her new "Digital Equity Act" in Seattle on Tuesday.

Her plan would create two new federal programs to promote digital literacy and education programs in Washington state and around the country.

She held a roundtable with local education leaders to learn more about the state of digital literacy in schools, homes and businesses.

Murray said too many people, especially in rural areas, either don't have easy access to the internet or don't know how to use it to their advantage.

"I really believe that the federal government has to step up and be a partner in this," Murray said. "And that's why I've introduced legislation at the federal level that is basically a two-part effort of grants to communities who are really working to deal with that digital divide."

Her Digital Equity Act calls for more broadband access and internet education programs in communities across the country and here in Washington.