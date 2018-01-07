Another big decision facing President Trump is a nominee for the soon-to-be vacant spot on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court's swing vote, is retiring at the end of July. The president has already said he intends to install a conservative justice in his place.

The Senate would have to confirm the nominee.

Sunday morning on Meet the Press, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said this will be a key vote for everyone in the Senate.

"This is a very different Supreme Court discussion because everyone in the Senate who is going to vote on this knows this could change the balance of power. So you're not just voting on whether you think Trump should have his nominee. You're voting on whether that nominee is going to change precedent," said Cantwell.

Among the precedents that some are worried the court could possibly reverse: the same-sex marriage law and the abortion case, Roe v. Wade.

