Semi-truck strikes RVs, tiny home at sales park off I-5 near Grand Mound

A semi-truck drove off the freeway and struck several vehicles and a tiny home at an RV sales park in Thurston County.

GRAND MOUND, Wash — A semi-truck and trailer rolled off an Interstate 5 ramp and into an RV sales park Wednesday morning near Grand Mound.

The incident happened when the 44-year-old driver was driving on the ramp from I-5 to State Route 12, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer.

The truck struck three to four RVs and a tiny home, according to West Thurston Fire.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to Reyer.

All lanes are open. The RV park owner will allow the truck and trailer to be removed through the property onto Ivan Way Southwest, and Reyer said the ramp may not need to be shut down for clean-up, minimizing the impact to commuters.