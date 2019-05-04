A semi-truck crashed into a Spanaway home after being hit by pickup while traveling along Spanaway Loop Road South Friday morning.

“Innocent victims here, now their life is turned upside down today, because they woke up to a semi-truck making a drive though out of their house,” Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders, spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

About 3 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Spanaway Loop Road when the truck crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck that was traveling northbound, according to Sanders. The semi-truck then went across the yard and into the house.

A car that was traveling behind the semi-truck was also hit by the pickup.

Sanders said it appeared the driver of the pickup truck was impaired.

Central Pierce Fire reports there were minor injuries.

A couple was asleep just six feet from where the crash occurred. One of the home's occupants told KING 5 the home is "demolished."

"Really wiped it out," he said.

Sanders said the fire department has inspected the building, and the center beam has been compromised.

