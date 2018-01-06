Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel before crashing in Lakewood Thursday evening.

Police say the truck left Interstate 5 and landed onto 96th Street below. The trailer was destroyed during the crash, sending its contents across the roadway.

The driver was not seriously injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police shut down the roadway surrounding the truck, 96th Street between Front Street and Hosmer Street, for the investigation and clean-up efforts.

