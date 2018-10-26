Tens of millions of dollars have been spent for and against Washington’s big initiatives this year. So far, the No on 1631 campaign has spent the most, raising more than $26 million, which sets a new state record.
I-1631
More on I-1631 the measure that would put a fee on carbon pollution
Biggest donors to the NO on 1631 campaign, sponsored by Western States Petroleum:
BP America: $9,596,031
Phillips 66: $7,201,186
Andeavor: $4,362,827
American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers: $1,000,000
Valero: $995,000
Complete list of contributions
Biggest donors supporting 1631, Clean Air Clean Energy:
The Nature Conservancy: $3,050,000
League of Conservation Voters: $1,400,000
Michael Bloomberg of New York: $1,000,000
Bill Gates of Seattle: $1,000,000
Chris Stolte of Seattle, co-founder of Tableau: $500,000
Complete list of contributions
I-1634
More than $20 million dollars has been raised in support of I-1634, Yes to Affordable Groceries. This campaign is also on pace to set a record for most spending in support of a statewide initiative.
Biggest Donors in support of the measure:
The Coca-Cola Company: $9,653,767
Pepsico: $7,278,737
Keurig Dr. Pepper: $2,109,261
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group: $911,021
Red Bull North America: $237,212
The opposition campaign, Healthy Kids Coalition, has raised a little more than $23,000:
Arcora Foundation (Delta Dental Foundation): $7,000
Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition: $6,800 in kind
Foundation for Healthy Generations: $6,000
American Cancer Society: $1,000
El Centra de La Raza: $1,000
I-139
The campaign to support I-139 Safe Schools, Safe Communities has raised more than $5 million
Top Donors supporting I-139:
Paul Allen: $1,226,036
Nicolas Hanauer: $713,018
Leslie Hanauer: $713,018
Connie Ballmer: $600,000
Steven Ballmer: $500,000
Four groups have formed in opposition, raising more than $600,000 combined:
Washingtonians and the National Rifle Association for Freedom: $490,360
Save our Security: $51,753
Stop 1639: $31,075
Shall Not Be Infringed: $31,075
List of top donors to the opposition campaign
I-940
I-940 De-escalate Washington has raised more than $3.2 million dollars
More on I-940 on police use of force
Top donors:
Puyallup Tribe of Indians: $600,000
Nicolas Hanauer: $350,000
American Civil Liberties Union: $250,000
Open Society Foundation: $230,000
ACLU of Washington: $225,000
A number of local police unions have donated to oppose the measure. “Cops Against I-940 WA Council of Police and Sheriffs” has raised more than $47,900. A separate group called a Coalition for a Safer Washington has raised more than $169,605.
Complete coverage: Fact-checking Washington's 2018 election