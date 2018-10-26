Tens of millions of dollars have been spent for and against Washington’s big initiatives this year. So far, the No on 1631 campaign has spent the most, raising more than $26 million, which sets a new state record.

I-1631

Biggest donors to the NO on 1631 campaign, sponsored by Western States Petroleum:

BP America: $9,596,031

Phillips 66: $7,201,186

Andeavor: $4,362,827

American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers: $1,000,000

Valero: $995,000

Biggest donors supporting 1631, Clean Air Clean Energy:

The Nature Conservancy: $3,050,000

League of Conservation Voters: $1,400,000

Michael Bloomberg of New York: $1,000,000

Bill Gates of Seattle: $1,000,000

Chris Stolte of Seattle, co-founder of Tableau: $500,000

I-1634

More than $20 million dollars has been raised in support of I-1634, Yes to Affordable Groceries. This campaign is also on pace to set a record for most spending in support of a statewide initiative.

Biggest Donors in support of the measure:

The Coca-Cola Company: $9,653,767

Pepsico: $7,278,737

Keurig Dr. Pepper: $2,109,261

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group: $911,021

Red Bull North America: $237,212

The opposition campaign, Healthy Kids Coalition, has raised a little more than $23,000:

Arcora Foundation (Delta Dental Foundation): $7,000

Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition: $6,800 in kind

Foundation for Healthy Generations: $6,000

American Cancer Society: $1,000

El Centra de La Raza: $1,000

I-139

The campaign to support I-139 Safe Schools, Safe Communities has raised more than $5 million

Top Donors supporting I-139:

Paul Allen: $1,226,036

Nicolas Hanauer: $713,018

Leslie Hanauer: $713,018

Connie Ballmer: $600,000

Steven Ballmer: $500,000

Four groups have formed in opposition, raising more than $600,000 combined:

Washingtonians and the National Rifle Association for Freedom: $490,360

Save our Security: $51,753

Stop 1639: $31,075

Shall Not Be Infringed: $31,075

I-940

I-940 De-escalate Washington has raised more than $3.2 million dollars

Top donors:

Puyallup Tribe of Indians: $600,000

Nicolas Hanauer: $350,000

American Civil Liberties Union: $250,000

Open Society Foundation: $230,000

ACLU of Washington: $225,000

A number of local police unions have donated to oppose the measure. “Cops Against I-940 WA Council of Police and Sheriffs” has raised more than $47,900. A separate group called a Coalition for a Safer Washington has raised more than $169,605.

