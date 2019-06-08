Editor's note: The above video is from National Night Out events in the city of Sammamish from Aug. 5, 2019.

Several cities in western Washington are participating in the National Night Out, an annual campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

The campaign takes place nationwide on the first Tuesday in August.

For National Night Out, neighborhoods will often host block parties, parades, cookouts, and other events bringing together first responders and the community that they serve.

The following Western Washington cities will be participating in National Night Out. Click the link for event location, start times and more information.