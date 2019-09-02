Dozens of Puget Sound businesses, government agencies, and organizations announced they were closing, canceling, or postponing their events Friday as the second snowstorm in a week hit western Washington

Below is a list of organizations that reported closures or changes to their regularly-scheduled hours as a result of the snow. 

RELATED: Snow expected to decrease Saturday morning across Puget Sound

Contact the organizations directly for specific details and information about re-opening. 

To read in the app, click here. 