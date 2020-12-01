When snow starts to pile up, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has a plan ready to clear main roads.

The Snow Route Map shows which streets will be plowed within city limits. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing I-5 and most main bridges.

SDOT selected the route based on Seattle's busiest streets that connect neighborhoods to the downtown region and beyond.

Streets in the gold will be cleared of snow and ice in all lanes of travel. These roads are considered of most importance to hospitals, public transportation and major employers.

Streets in the green are considered to be of citywide importance for general traffic. Only one lane in each direction will be plowed on streets in the green.

SDOT’s objective "is to provide bare and wet pavement over all travel lanes within 12 hours of a significant lull in the storm."

SDOT emphasized they do not plow non-arterial streets.

Click here to see the city's Storm Response Map once the weather strikes. This map will show where and when SDOT has been through snowplows, salt spreaders, or deicing equipment.

