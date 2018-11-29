Logan Clark knows the burn of addiction. He started using heroin about 10 years ago when his mom died in a car accident.

"Drugs and alcohol is how I chose to cope with that situation in my life," Clark said.

Clark ended up alternating between homelessness and jail. He wanted out of that life but needed a job to stay straight.

Without one his chances of sobriety were slim.

"You have to have that stability," the 29-year-old said. "Otherwise you're gonna end up back on the street."

Clark found that stability at Right Way Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Sedro-Woolley. They gave him a job when few others would.

Office Manager Hannah Moran says it started with the values instilled by her mother.

"She was always taught to treat everyone with respect and kindness, no matter who they are,” said Moran. “We were raised in that fashion as well."

That kindness means Right Way makes a practice of hiring people with addiction problems.

They've hired about a dozen workers in various stages of recovery over the years, with half of them staying clean.

"They become some of our best employees," said Moran. "They are truly thankful for their jobs. With that comes dependability."

While statistics on the subject are scarce, addictions experts say having a job is a pillar of maintaining sobriety. Employment helps with achieving goals, self-esteem, and accountability.

Clark actually relapsed at one point, and Right Way went so far as to send him to rehab.

Now six years clean, he is engaged with a beautiful baby girl and a brand new house.

"I have absolutely changed my life," he said. "If I didn't have those second chances I definitely wouldn't be here today."

Moran says the company acts like a family because it is one.

Clark's mom who died in the car crash is also Moran's mom. Her picture hangs on the wall in the office lobby.

The brother and sister say their mother's belief that everyone deserves a second chance, whether it's a son or a stranger, keeps Right Way steering people toward the right path.

"I know she'd be really proud that we're continuing her work," said Moran.

