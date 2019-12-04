SEATTLE — Security cameras are becoming common at homes, but one Seattle woman said they've opened her eyes to the scary activity going on outside her condo.

Susan, who asked us not to use her last name, said the cameras are being triggered on a regular basis by people trying to break into cars. Some people are even trying to walk into her home.

She said the last few months at her Northgate condo have been exhausting.

“I would say weekly someone tries to come in,” Susan explained. “The crime has gone up. They cut through the roof of my car."

Susan said she installed cameras after they found people living in her building's fire sprinkler room. Since then, she's had many sleepless nights.

“I had some people breaking in, and when I told them I was calling the police, they turned and looked at me and laughed,” Susan said.

She has called the police multiple times and said officers do their best, but it happens so much the numbers are overwhelming and knows she’s not alone.

“You belong to this community network and people are posting something every day saying this happened to me last night, this happened to me,” Susan said.

It’s to the point she now sleeps with a baseball bat nearby and sometimes doesn't feel safe in her home.

“I love Seattle, and I love where I live, but it's just getting frustrating,” she said.

After more than a decade in the Seattle area, Susan wonders if it’s time to move on.

“I don't want to do it, and I've been trying to figure out if I can hang in there. I've been trying to get people in the community involved to figure out if we can make it a safer place to live,” Susan said.

She's hoping for a safer place and a little less traffic outside her front door.