Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on April 25, 2018.



A Seattle law banning the practice of paying people with disabilities less than the minimum wage will soon take effect. The practice is called subminimum wage and there are efforts to ban it statewide.

While advocates for people with disabilities are cheering the moves, some families are not. They say there are few job opportunities for people with disabilities, and no promising alternatives.

For decades, laws have allowed organizations to pay workers with disabilities less than the minimum wage for simple packaging and assembly jobs. Proponents of subminimum wages argue employees with disabilities aren't as productive as other able-bodied employees.

There are efforts to abolish subminimum wages, like the legislation just passed in Seattle, because proponents say it's not fair to pay some workers less and it lowers expectations for what they can accomplish. But some families who send their sons and daughters to these programs say they will likely have nothing else to do but sit at home.

Buz Humphrey's son Matthew, 43, has Down syndrome. He works a subminimum wage job doing simple packaging and assembly tasks, and they're both ok with that.

“It's not disrespecting him, it's honoring him for what he can do, so I'm accepting of that,” said Buz Humphrey.

But the Humphreys are preparing for that job opportunity to end. Subminimum wage jobs are disappearing, in part because federal dollars for many of those jobs are going away, and also because of bans on subminimum wages.

Marci Carpenter, president of the National Federation of the Blind of Washington, advocated for the ban and says her group hopes to pass a similar law at the state level. Congress is also considering a national ban.

“It really is picking up momentum,” she said.

Carpenter says she hopes people with disabilities who have worked in those subminimum wage jobs will be able to transition to better-paying positions in training and coaching programs, working alongside able-bodied employees.

“I want parents to know that that can happen for their children, they can live in the community, and they can work in a place and make a living wage,” Carpenter said.

The Humphreys say that's just wishful thinking.

“In terms of paid employment, it's no chance, in Seattle, it'll be no chance, there is going to be nobody that I can imagine, other than in a fantasy, that would hire Matt for $15 an hour,” said Buz Humphrey.

For them, and others, the question remains, what's next?

Some employment programs have successfully transitioned away from paying subminimum wages on their own, but they say they have not been able to offer as many hours to employees because of the higher cost.

The Humphreys say their son might spend more time volunteering, but they worry he'll also be spending more time in front of the TV once his job opportunity goes away.