Seattle's Pacific Science Center rehoming all animals in 'Living Exhibits'

The center said that due to the pandemic, they have had to make several difficult operating decisions, including the decision to rehome all its animals.

The Pacific Science Center (PacSci) at Seattle Center announced that they will be rehoming all of the animals inside 'Living Exhibits' due to impacts from the coronavirus.

The organization said the pandemic has forced them to make "many difficult decisions, including the decision to rehome (find new homes for) our animals."

This includes the butterflies, naked mole rats, starfish and other small creatures.

"Our animals have been used to consistent stimulation, which they typically got through guest interaction. Over the summer, our in-person camps helped provide that stimuli while our facility was closed to the public, but camps have been over for some time and our onsite operations remain very limited. We determined it was best to send them to good homes to receive the proper interaction they need to thrive," Pacific Science Center said on its website.

PacSci said onsite operations will remain very limited for the rest of 2020 and well into 2021, which was a factor in the decision to rehome.

In the meantime, PacSci said it is taking the opportunity to focus on planning for its renewal.

Although the animals in the Living Exhibit will be gone, PacSci is still hosting virtual field trips to keep the community enriched.