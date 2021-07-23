Seattle's new $52 million Fairview Avenue bridge opens Saturday

The section of Fairview Avenue N along the east side of Lake Union has been closed since fall 2019.

SEATTLE — The new bridge extending Fairview Avenue N across the east side of Lake Union is opening Saturday.

The City of Seattle is holding an opening event at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate where the public is invited to walk or bike across the new bridge before it opens to traffic on Sunday.

Once it opens, construction crews will move to Aloha Street to begin restoring it.

The $52 million bridge has been years in the making with a final design having been approved all the way back in 2016. The closure began in 2019 following preparations for detours along Aloha Street to ease congestion and allow drivers to still navigate their commutes in the area.

Before construction, the Fairview Avenue bridge was the last wooden bridge on a major road in Seattle, according to the city’s Department of Transportation (SDOT).

While it was safe to drive on at the time of the closures, the wooden bridge didn’t meet seismic standards and some of the piles holding it up showed signs of decay.

The bridge was partially paid for by the Levy to Move Seattle, which was passed in 2015 during the November election, with a new design that allows travelers to drive, walk or bike across safely, according to SDOT.

The bridge will also feature lookout points on the west side of the bridge to provide pedestrians with platforms to look out over Lake Union.