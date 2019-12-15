Editor's note: Video aired when the school was closed on Friday

Seattle's Leschi Elementary School will reopen Monday after a thorough cleaning of the campus.

The school was closed Friday due to a norovirus outbreak, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced Thursday. Superintendent Denise Juneau decided to close the school after more than 100 students and staff reported being sick.

No students or staff members were allowed in the building during the closure.

Crews started cleaning and spraying the school with an EPA-approved product effective against norovirus. Air filters in the building were also replaced.

SPS spokesperson Tim Robinson said 20 students were out sick on Wednesday. On Thursday, 83 students called out sick, 17 students were sent home during the day, and six staff members were also out sick. Robinson said 12 or more staff members would have been out sick on Friday if the school was not closed.

Norovirus symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, and fever. Symptoms can start 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

People infected with norovirus may still be contagious for three days after they feel better, according to Public Health - Seattle and King County.

SPS said no other schools were impacted besides Leschi Elementary.

“There have not been other reports of a greater-than-normal number of cases of illness among students and staff at any other school in the district,” Robinson said in a statement.

