Seattle City Council members are expected to vote on a new resolution during Monday's scheduled session that would allow infants at the workplace.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide), calls for a pilot program that would provide eligible parents and guardians the opportunity to bring their infants to work for a limited period during the infant’s first year of life.

“Working parents everywhere know first-hand the challenges of balancing the demands of going back to the workplace, the skyrocketing cost of childcare – especially for infant care, and the need for early and sufficient bonding time with their children,” said Mosqueda. “The ‘Infants at Work’ pilot program would allow eligible city employees an opportunity to be with their infants at work during their first months of life, which promotes workplace retention, increased productivity, lower employee turnover rates, and improved health for infants, their parents and general population health.”

In 2015, the Washington State Department of Health introduced an “Infants at Work Policy ” based on the long-term health value of breastfeeding newborns and bonding. The State allows eligible parents or guardians to bring their infants age six weeks to six months to work.

If approved, Mosqueda said the 'Infants at Work' program would be implemented by April 15, 2020.

